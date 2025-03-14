Save Our Teachers

Have you had a teacher impact your life before? Changed your direction? Helped you when you had nowhere else to turn? Our teachers in Alachua County should be respected for the professionals they are. Salaries are not keeping up with inflation. If anything, they are going backwards. The School Board of Alachua County and ACPS is not helping the situation and NOW refuses to prioritize those on the front lines; TEACHERS.

It is now up to us to stand in the gap and do the SBAC's job. We need to show the SBAC/ACPS if they are not willing to take care of the teachers we will.

We should not have to do this. It is egregious IMHO that it comes to this. We see the money being spent at Kirby Smith and enough is enough. We see the buses not running on time, overcapacities, lack of rezoning etc. Bad management should not be rewarded but, I feel compelled to do something.

Your donation to this effort will go directly to the teachers in some way.

There will be some who claim I am grandstanding. To them I say "No". To the SBAC I say "Where are your priorities?" I have been consistent; teachers have been asked to do way too much. And now they are being asked to get paid less for it. Frankly it is a slap in their faces. If you are upset like I am about how SBAC is treating these teachers, I ask you to donate.

I hear you teachers and everyone who donates does to. Whether we reach this goal or exceed it. Each donation sends a message. I hope we exceed it by far!

Sincerely,

Tim Marden