Save Our Ears 2025

 USD $2,227

 USD $105

Campaign created by Troubaduo & Son

Campaign funds will be received by Bryson, Jill & Jedi VanCleve

Help Troubaduo & Son Get the Gear They Need to Rock!

We're a family band—Troubaduo & Son—composed of a Mom (bass), Dad (electric guitar), and our son (drums). We've been playing together in our living room, learning and growing as musicians, but one thing has been a challenge: hearing each other clearly while we rehearse. 🙉

To take our performances to the next level, we need an in-ear monitor system that will help us hear the music without distractions, whether we’re practicing in our living room or performing on the road.

With your help, we’ll be able to hear each other better, reduce ear strain, and be prepared for all the upcoming shows we’ve dreamed about.

Price Breakdown: The Total on this Campaign covers the 5% GiveSendGo fee & the Processing fee (about $173), tax on the In-Ear Monitor System ($186) and the In-Ear Monitor System, which will include: 1 Transmitter, 3 Receivers and Ear-Buds ($1,868). This system was recommended by friends of ours, a family band, who do this for a living! 

Every contribution, big or small, will help us hit the road with better sound quality and a stronger connection as a family band. Thank you for supporting us!! We can’t wait to share our music with you! 🥹✌🏽🕊️❤️‍🔥 ✨

Love/SHALOM,

Troubaduo & Son

Bryson, Jill & Jedi and Miracle our Tour Manager 😆💙🐾

Recent Donations
some pal named robb
$ 25.00 USD
52 minutes ago

Love you guys! Get those in-ears!

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
19 days ago

Glenda Gales
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

God Bless you as you continue to bless others.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
30 days ago

Blessings my friend!

Veronica
$ 20.00 USD
30 days ago

Wishing you the best of luck, as always! 💪💙

