Save Our Ears 2025

Help Troubaduo & Son Get the Gear They Need to Rock!

We're a family band—Troubaduo & Son—composed of a Mom (bass), Dad (electric guitar), and our son (drums). We've been playing together in our living room, learning and growing as musicians, but one thing has been a challenge: hearing each other clearly while we rehearse. 🙉

To take our performances to the next level, we need an in-ear monitor system that will help us hear the music without distractions, whether we’re practicing in our living room or performing on the road.

With your help, we’ll be able to hear each other better, reduce ear strain, and be prepared for all the upcoming shows we’ve dreamed about.

Price Breakdown: The Total on this Campaign covers the 5% GiveSendGo fee & the Processing fee (about $173), tax on the In-Ear Monitor System ($186) and the In-Ear Monitor System, which will include: 1 Transmitter, 3 Receivers and Ear-Buds ($1,868). This system was recommended by friends of ours, a family band, who do this for a living!

Every contribution, big or small, will help us hit the road with better sound quality and a stronger connection as a family band. Thank you for supporting us!! We can’t wait to share our music with you! 🥹✌🏽🕊️❤️‍🔥 ✨

Love/SHALOM,

Troubaduo & Son

Bryson, Jill & Jedi and Miracle our Tour Manager 😆💙🐾