Save Oakley Husky's life my best friend

My name is Greg, my best friend and only child's name is Oakley. She has something growing (large abscess in her glands and bleeding from the *nus). My wife is taking care of her at the moment while i am overseas but she is very big and hard to manage for her. I am in the Philippines trying to start a business but now i am selling everything to get home to Australia. I have borrowed as much money as i can for flights and surgery. She also has a bad leg and hip that need attention but i have no idea how to pay i don’t even know if i can cover the bill for next week or what to do.

If you can donate i am grateful but if not i understand completely it is not easy for anyone right now. I am doing this as a last resort i have not asked anyone for anything in my entire life. She has given me more happiness and loyalty than any other in this world and i will not let her down no matter what i lose.