Help my Dad Akisch fight Leukemia Cancer

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $1,878
Campaign funds will be received by Amonde Hyppolite
My dad has leukemia cancer. I want to see him and help him before it’s too late. Please help if you can. I want to use my platform in the right way. For the right reasons. And I don’t believe in begging for money online. But I don’t have time to be prideful, this is bigger than me. If you can help me it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you all ❤️.
Hope the best for you and your family
God bless you and you’re dad.
Praying for your dads health, hope he gets better soon🙏
May god bless him with a full recovery, and he gets to live in smiles for the rest of his life, and may you get to visit your family in DR. God bless you and your family. Keep your head high in Jesus Christ name, we pray, Amen.
I hope your family is doing ok
Praying for you and your family ❤️❤️❤️
May your father be healed in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. May He be strengthened in the Spirit and may you be comforted too. “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” Psalms 23:4 NIV
Keep pushing through man I wish you nothing but the best, God loves you.
There is nothing that god can’t do 🙌🏾
