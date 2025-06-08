Help my Dad Akisch fight Leukemia Cancer

Goal:

 USD $40,000

Raised:

 USD $1,878

Campaign created by Amonde Hyppolite

Campaign funds will be received by Amonde Hyppolite

My dad has leukemia cancer. I want to see him and help him before it’s too late. Please help if you can. I want to use my platform in the right way. For the right reasons. And I don’t believe in begging for money online. But I don’t have time to be prideful, this is bigger than me. If you can help me it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you all ❤️.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope the best for you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Bella
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you and you’re dad.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your dads health, hope he gets better soon🙏

Senesh
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

May god bless him with a full recovery, and he gets to live in smiles for the rest of his life, and may you get to visit your family in DR. God bless you and your family. Keep your head high in Jesus Christ name, we pray, Amen.

James Churcher
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope your family is doing ok

Daniel
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Daniel o
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

phoebe gibbons
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Katieann Theodore
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Blossom
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family ❤️❤️❤️

Jeremy
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

May your father be healed in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. May He be strengthened in the Spirit and may you be comforted too. “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” ‭‭Psalms‬ ‭23‬:‭4 NIV

Conner
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep pushing through man I wish you nothing but the best, God loves you.

Tyresse Goia
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Damian
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

There is nothing that god can’t do 🙌🏾

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

