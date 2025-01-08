Save the Church that Saves the children

I was sent by God here years ago to create a place to save children. I have been doing this over 30 years raising many children and also taking in women and a few fathers with children safe away from domestic violence. I also let many disabled vets live here. I have fed and took care of any needs and provided counseling. I never charge anything. I've provided furnished places utilities food and clothes. A while ago my partner in this who had provided the land I use for this church.healing center past away with no will, A distant relative who never met him wants money. I have been fighting on my own to hang on to the land for well over a year now. I finally had to hire a lawyer and it looks good but only if I can afford to keep paying . I haves used all my savings and am having to swallow my pride and reach out. I am putting it in Gods hands. I am here to serve but know of no other way at this point. I just got a new bill for almost 6,000 this month and I know this is just the beginning. have already spent way over that and really have nothing left.If its God will and he puts it on your heart to help I will continue this work. .Anyone want to move out here and live like a pioneer while helping. We are in the mountains off grid, peaceful, Come help me save the children!

