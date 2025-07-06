Help Save Dave

To our friends, family, and to anyone who ever loved someone,

My husband, David Durica, was hit by a car on his bike while on his way to work on 6/20/2025. He suffered a broken arm, a broken leg, a broken ankle, and multiple lacerations. He has lost the majority of the use of his left hand as well. The driver of the vehicle did not have Bodily Injury Liability Insurance coverage to cover the loss to his body. We have no idea what to even do about medical bills, because I was unable to afford medical insurance for the both of us until November, and his medical bills are over $100,000 and rising. My husband is the love of my life. My husband is my rock, and has been my angel for half of our lives together. We've been through everything together, including the loss of children, which I would never wish upon anyone. When I did not think I had the strength to go on, he held me up. When I was sick and I could not walk, he was my legs. And now my husband is unable to walk, and I need to be his legs, his breath, a pillow for his tears, and anything else that he needs in order to make him whole again. David needs assistance with medical bills. He needs respectable home health care, which I must find a way to afford. He needs medicine, surgical procedures, doctors, physical therapy, follow up doctors, prayer, and a chance at life. My husband is one of the kindest men that I know. If he were to die on me, I would never remarry. He's my world, and a world without him is a world without light. And I know there are forces right now that would love to take him from me, but I am A WIFE, and a wife does not give up without a fight. As far as Dave's character, he is faithful, honest, loving, and a dedicated spouse. My husband is such a good man, that when I could not work, he helped me rebuild my deceased father's food ministry and allowed me to feed the homeless full-time for a period in my life. That is the kind of man that you would be helping if you donate. If you can, please consider donating, and help me save my beautiful husband, Dave.

Thank you.

Mariah - His Loving wife.