Help Save Dave

Goal:
USD $80,000
Raised:
USD $3,848
Campaign funds will be received by Mariah Martir
To our friends, family, and to anyone who ever loved someone,
My husband, David Durica, was hit by a car on his bike while on his way to work on 6/20/2025. He suffered a broken arm, a broken leg, a broken ankle, and multiple lacerations. He has lost the majority of the use of his left hand as well. The driver of the vehicle did not have Bodily Injury Liability Insurance coverage to cover the loss to his body. We have no idea what to even do about medical bills, because I was unable to afford medical insurance for the both of us until November, and his medical bills are over $100,000 and rising. My husband is the love of my life. My husband is my rock, and has been my angel for half of our lives together. We've been through everything together, including the loss of children, which I would never wish upon anyone. When I did not think I had the strength to go on, he held me up. When I was sick and I could not walk, he was my legs. And now my husband is unable to walk, and I need to be his legs, his breath, a pillow for his tears, and anything else that he needs in order to make him whole again. David needs assistance with medical bills. He needs respectable home health care, which I must find a way to afford. He needs medicine, surgical procedures, doctors, physical therapy, follow up doctors, prayer, and a chance at life. My husband is one of the kindest men that I know. If he were to die on me, I would never remarry. He's my world, and a world without him is a world without light. And I know there are forces right now that would love to take him from me, but I am A WIFE, and a wife does not give up without a fight. As far as Dave's character, he is faithful, honest, loving, and a dedicated spouse. My husband is such a good man, that when I could not work, he helped me rebuild my deceased father's food ministry and allowed me to feed the homeless full-time for a period in my life. That is the kind of man that you would be helping if you donate. If you can, please consider donating, and help me save my beautiful husband, Dave.
Thank you.
Mariah - His Loving wife.
May God give you healing now and hope of all things being made new in the future.
You are in my prayers every day.
Robin and I are keeping you in our prayers
Get better as fast as you get, man! =b
Coming in clutch to save Dave!
Wishing you a speedy recovery.
Praying for your complete healing
God bless.
July 6th, 2025
Hey, Ya'll!
It's not letting me upload the photo of the wheelchair. I'll keep trying.
Thank you!
July 5th, 2025
My husband is finally coming home!
The hospital is going to help us find an at home Physical Therapist, but we need to pay for it somehow. I have faith that God will make a way. Dave is able to extend his fingers more and flex them, which is great. He still cannot move his hand up and down by the wrist, and I don't know if he ever will. The other stuff is coming back for his left hand, but not that part, so his left hand kinda has this raptor hands look to it, but I love him no matter what. Every night we pray the Our Father prayer together. I truly believe this is why his recovery has been going so well. He was able to take 32 steps today, and he was able to tie a trash bag. I know that sounds like nothing, but he was able to do that with his right and left hand, where 2 weeks ago he couldn't move or use his hand at all. Today he squeezed my hand. I cried like a baby. He's also moving himself in his wheelchair now, without my assistance! I'm so grateful to everyone who had prayed for my husband, and also donated. Because of peer pressure, I spoke to a lawyer about suing the driver, but according to the lawyer, it is not a feasible, or financially beneficial option for us, but I had already suspected that due to information that was provided to me during the 1st week he was injured. Our cat is still crying, but I am so happy that Dave is headed home in a few days so that he will know he wasn't abandoned by his papa. Tomorrow I will get photos of the Hemi and the anime sticker encrusted wheelchair to upload. I been forgetting about it because I've been so busy doing all the chores and spending a majority of time by his side. Since this has happened we only spent 1 day apart and I hated that day. Please continue to pray for us and for his healing!
Thank you and God bless you all!
June 28th, 2025
Great news!
Dave made if safely though the surgery and is now going through the process of physical rehab. The donations that have been provided this week will cover the cost of a wheelchair covered in anime stickers (because I love him and he's awesome), a Hemi Half Walker (also covered in stickers), a Tub Transfer Bench and personal necessities that he needs while he's in physical recovery. I am unable to work right now and am on unpaid leave because I have to be at the rehab facility with him everyday to make sure that he's able to bathe, brush his teeth, and so that I can comb his hair and wash it, and also make sure that he is being well provided for. A lot of people end up in places like this and get ignored. It's my job as his wife to make sure that he is getting the best care imaginable, that all his needs are met, and to protect his physical, spiritual, and mental well being. He is also moving the fingers on his left hand! He can't open up his hand, but he's able to move his fingers inwards. I have to open his left hand for him, but this is a huge improvement! He's able to stand now and make it to the restroom. He's meeting his physical therapy goals, and I finally got to put my arms around him and hug him after 1 week! I desperately love this man, and I cry every night that he is gone. Even our cat has been crying every day and night since he's been in the hospital. Our cat roams the apartment going from room to room looking for him. It's heart wrenching, and I feel sick to my stomach without him. People have told me to sue the driver, but I don't have it in me to put my husband through all of that. He's gone through enough, and I do not want to put my husband through anymore suffering. As soon as he gets out of the rehab facility, I plan on renewing our vows. To everyone that has donated so far, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you! Please continue to pray for us, and I also pray that God would bless everyone who has donated to us with 10 times the amount that was donated to this Givesendgo for Dave. May the Lord God bless you all!
Mariah - Dave's Wife.
