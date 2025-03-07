Save the Steeple

The Albion Christian Church is 200 years old. The steeple and bell were added in 1870. The bell was made by Blake & Co. which has roots connected to Paul Revere & Sons. Blake & Co. used molds made by the Revere company to make some of their bells. The steeple is an historic icon and symbol for the town of Albion. Supporting the restoration of our steeple will be an encouragement to all who live in our community and point them to the love, mercy, and salvation of Christ.