Single Mom's Cancer Battle

As a single mom of six, I never expected to be facing a third battle with breast cancer, especially not when my youngest daughter is becoming a senior in high school and my son is graduating from elementary school. Despite my determination to provide for my children, I have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer that has spread to my blood, making it difficult for me to work and support my family. As I undergo treatment, I am unable to work and am struggling to make ends meet. Your support will go a long way in helping me cover my medical bills and daily expenses until I can return to work. Thank you for considering helping me and my family during this difficult time.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you

Ronda Cook
$ 35.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️❤️

K Sunshyne
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers Sasha. Healing ❤️‍🩹 love is definitely sent. Continue to fight.

Latricia Dorsey
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for strength and healing.

A H
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and LOVE to YOU MIMI❤️❤️🙏 Every day a prayer for YOU . Alissa

Lawana
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

May God be with you! Continue to pray 🙏

Danielle Chavez
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

You're so strong, I love you!

