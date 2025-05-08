Single Mom's Cancer Battle

As a single mom of six, I never expected to be facing a third battle with breast cancer, especially not when my youngest daughter is becoming a senior in high school and my son is graduating from elementary school. Despite my determination to provide for my children, I have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer that has spread to my blood, making it difficult for me to work and support my family. As I undergo treatment, I am unable to work and am struggling to make ends meet. Your support will go a long way in helping me cover my medical bills and daily expenses until I can return to work. Thank you for considering helping me and my family during this difficult time.