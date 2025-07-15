Support sarah's mission trip with YWAM Byron Bay

Hi friends and family!

This September, I have the incredible opportunity to attend a Discipleship Training School (DTS) with Youth With A Mission (YWAM Byron Bay) in Australia.





YWAM (Youth With A Mission) is a global Christian missions organization that equips people to know God personally and make Him known throughout the world. Their DTS program is a 6-month journey focused on discipleship, worship, evangelism, and serving others. It’s designed to help people grow in their faith, discover their purpose, and boldly share the Gospel across cultures and nations.





The school begins with a 3-month lecture phase in Byron Bay, where I’ll dive deep into God’s Word, learn how to hear His voice, and be equipped for a life of faith and mission. After that, I’ll join a team for an international outreach phase, which will last approximately 10 weeks (location still to be announced). During outreach, we’ll serve communities, share the love of Jesus, and live out the Gospel in practical, tangible ways.





The total cost of the program is between $9,190–$10,000 AUD, which includes tuition, housing, meals, ministry activities, and outreach travel. I’m trusting God to provide every dollar, and I’d be so grateful for your support—whether financially, through prayer, or by sharing this page.





Thank you for being part of this journey with me. I’m excited to step into all God has planned and will be sharing updates along the way!

All for His glory.





With love,

Sarah Wigglesworth