Burnt Out - Help Me Rebuild My Life





Hello, my name is Sarah and I'm reaching out for help. My life has been turned upside down after my neighbor set fire to my car, which I had just recently purchased. The damage was so extensive that the car was deemed a total loss, and I'm now left with a pile of ashes and a mountain of expenses.

As if that weren't enough, I've also been dealing with harassment from my neighbor and a sense of fear for my safety and the safety of my daughter. The thought of having to start over is overwhelming, but I'm determined to rebuild my life and provide for my family.

That's where you come in. I'm raising $9,000 to cover the costs of a new car, (car repairs for the old car I have) and legal fees to protect myself and my daughter from my neighbor's aggression. Your contribution, no matter how small, will help me get back on my feet and move forward with my life. I had full car insurance but didn’t not have gap coverage.

I'm grateful for any support you can offer, and I promise to keep you updated on my progress. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and consider helping me in this difficult time. Together, we can rebuild my life and move forward with hope and resilience.

#BurntOut #RebuildingMyLife #HelpMe #Support #GiveSendGo