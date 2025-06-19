Help Sarah Tims Beat Cancer!

Help Sarah on her journey to beat cancer! Our friend, Sarah Tims, was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma in April of this year. She will undergo a total of twelve chemotherapy treatments over approximately six months. Your donations will help her cover medical expenses as well as everyday personal expenses throughout her treatment and time off of work. During her remaining months of treatment, Sarah plans to prioritize eating well and seeking therapeutic methods to keep her body in its best fighting capacity. Please consider donating and praying to help Sarah achieve these goals on her road to recovery.

Sarah can also receive donations through venmo and cashapp. Her handle for both is SarahTims901

If you would like to donate via check, please contact Annie Upchurch at (901)461-2663 for mailing or drop off information.