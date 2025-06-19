Campaign Image
Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $8,372

Campaign created by Annie Upchurch

Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Tims

Help Sarah Tims Beat Cancer!

Help Sarah on her journey to beat cancer! Our friend, Sarah Tims, was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma in April of this year. She will undergo a total of twelve chemotherapy treatments over approximately six months. Your donations will help her cover medical expenses as well as everyday personal expenses throughout her treatment and time off of work. During her remaining months of treatment, Sarah plans to prioritize eating well and seeking therapeutic methods to keep her body in its best fighting capacity. Please consider donating and praying to help Sarah achieve these goals on her road to recovery. 

Sarah can also receive donations through venmo and cashapp. Her handle for both is SarahTims901

If you would like to donate via check, please contact Annie Upchurch at (901)461-2663 for mailing or drop off information.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 days ago

Love you Sarah!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
9 days ago

You are one of my sweetest friends from college. *hugs* fighting for you and with you in the spirit! You’re healed in Jesus name.

Kevin & Laurel Hetzler
$ 200.00 USD
15 days ago

Kaleb & Hannah Beal
$ 500.00 USD
15 days ago

Sharon Rudolph
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Sarah Bush
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Kevin & Laurel Hetzler
$ 208.00 USD
15 days ago

Becca Bartuska
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

John & Sarah Harger
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Stay encouraged ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Christina Ingram
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Andy Mannis
$ 170.00 USD
23 days ago

Lindsay Webster
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Praying for you, Sarah!

Sindhu
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Praying for you!

Paul and Theresa
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Praying for you to live out Hebrews 4:16. Healing and Life in Jesus name.

JTims
$ 150.00 USD
25 days ago

Sarah, Sending love and prayers your way during this time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Aswis
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

Sam and Kelsea
$ 200.00 USD
26 days ago

We're praying for you Sarah!

Prayer Requests

  • Pray for side effects of chemotherapy including lack of appetite, energy, white blood cell count, and liver function.
  • Pray for wisdom, discernment, peace, and joy in navigating this difficult season.

