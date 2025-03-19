Sara Branan Wilkes Cancer Fund

Welcome to the Sara's fundraiser page. For those of you who don't know, Sara has been diagnosed with Cancer and are scheduled to start chemotherapy soon. We are raising money for Dignicap Treatments to help minimize Sara's hair loss as we go through this trying process. We appreciate all of the prayers, support and offers for help that we've received from everyone. This DigniCap technology was recommended by our oncologist but it is not covered by insurance. Please read more about it below. We thank you in advance.



THE DIGNICAP SCALP COOLING SYSTEM

DigniCap offers patients the ability to reduce hair loss from certain chemotherapy treatments and is FDA cleared for patients with solid tumors.

The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System consists of a computerized cooling unit managed through a touch screen display and an attached cooling cap. Temperature regulated coolant continuously circulates though specially designed channels in the cooling cap. The ability to maintain continuous, direct contact between the cooling cap and scalp for a consistent treatment temperature is a key factor in the effectiveness of DigniCap.

