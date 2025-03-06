Send Baylee to serve in Santo Domingo

Goal:
USD $2,300
Raised:
USD $120
Hey guys, my name is Baylee and I have an amazing opportunity to go on my first out-of-the-country mission trip to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
I will hopefully be going with my church for a full week in July. Our goal is to feed into those who are constantly pouring themselves out in all ways to take care of their people.
I would appreciate any help to get me over there so that I can carry out God’s work overseas. Love y’all!
Baylee reminds me SO MUCH of Leah! Keep shining your light and have an amazing trip.
Go spread God’s love girl!!
