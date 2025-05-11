Supporting the Santiago Family

Dear Friends,





We write to you today with hearts full of gratitude and faith, and with a humble request to support two incredible servants of the Lord—Stacey and David Santiago.





Stacey and David are the faithful leaders of House of Living Stones, a home-based ministry where they open their doors weekly to offer prayer, share the Word of God, and extend heartfelt hospitality to all who enter. They pour themselves out consistently, never asking for anything in return, but simply walking in obedience and love. Their lives are a testimony to selfless service, both in ministry and in their professions, as they support their family and uplift their community.





This year, however, has brought unforeseen challenges. Despite ongoing difficulties, Stacey and David have continued to give of themselves wholeheartedly. Currently in Florida for work, their vehicle—a vital tool for their ministry and work-related travel between Florida and North Carolina—has broken down and now requires costly repairs. Unfortunately, the expense is beyond what they can manage at this time.





We believe it is now our time to stand beside them. Though they are often the ones lifting others up, it is now our opportunity to give back and lift them. Your prayers and financial gifts will make a real and immediate difference, helping them get back on the road and continue the good work they have been called to do.





If you feel led to contribute, donations can be sent directly via





Venmo :

@Stacey-Santiago-1





PayPal:

@StaceySantiago16





Cash App to:

$santiagos4god





We are so grateful for your friendship, encouragement, and generosity. Your support is not only a blessing to Stacey and David, but a direct investment in the Kingdom work they carry so faithfully.









Heavenly Father,

We thank You for Stacey and David, for the ways they have poured themselves out in Your name. We ask You now to pour into them—provision, strength, peace, and all that they need in this season. Make a way where there seems to be no way. Surround them with Your favor as a shield and meet every need according to Your glorious riches in Christ Jesus. May they be reminded that they are not alone, but surrounded by a family of believers who love and support them. In Jesus’ name, Amen.





With love and gratitude,





Aaron and Annel Bender









“I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.”

—Isaiah 43:19