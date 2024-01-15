The charity, Santa’s Angels, was created to assist families in our local community, unable to afford Christmas. The first year, 1989, one Santa, and two elves, provided Christmas for three families in Wicomico County. We now assist hundreds of families on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware. When the family names are provided to Santa’s Angels, a representative of Santa’s Angels contacts the family to determine their needs (clothing, toys, food, etc.). Then, volunteers from the community shop and wrap the gifts for each family. Finally, the gifts are delivered on or close to Christmas Eve morning to the families by a caravan of volunteers. Santa’s Angels just celebrated our 34th year. This past year there were 12 different routes in our local community with hundreds of volunteers to assist 185 families. Over the years, we have delivered furniture, electric heaters, bedding, clothes, food, fruit baskets, toys, computers, bikes, and Christmas dinner to the families. We have been richly blessed each year with the support from our community. We are now preparing for 2024!!! The need continues to grow and any donation is appreciative as all the donations go directly to purchase the gifts to ensure the selected families have a wonderful 2024 Christmas.