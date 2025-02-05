Help the Nicdaos bury their baby Andrea Michel

Dear Sandra and Jose have lost a precious unborn child, Andrea Michel, at 6 weeks gestation. This is their second loss recently: Sandra also miscarried Benedict Gabriel in October. Jose and Sandra would appreciate any support you could offer to help them pay the expenses to bury little Andrea's small body next to where Benedict's was laid to rest. Thank you for your understanding and generosity in this expense and in your prayer for Sandra, Jose, Ellie, Maggie, and Addie.