Campaign Image

Help the Nicdaos bury their baby Andrea Michel

Goal:

 USD $850

Raised:

 USD $230

Campaign created by Elizabeth Connors

Campaign funds will be received by Sandra Nicdao

Help the Nicdaos bury their baby Andrea Michel

Dear Sandra and Jose have lost a precious unborn child, Andrea Michel, at 6 weeks gestation. This is their second loss recently: Sandra also miscarried Benedict Gabriel in October. Jose and Sandra would appreciate any support you could offer to help them pay the expenses to bury little Andrea's small body next to where Benedict's was laid to rest. Thank you for your understanding and generosity in this expense and in your prayer for Sandra, Jose, Ellie, Maggie, and Addie.

Recent Donations
Show:
Kristina T
$ 30.00 USD
41 minutes ago

Know that you are not alone.

Silvia
$ 125.00 USD
53 minutes ago

Praying for your consolation.

Sharing in your sorrow
$ 75.00 USD
2 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo