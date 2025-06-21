Support the Busby Family

Hello, everyone my name is Sam and to be honest I know to some this may be a silly thing to raise money for but if I don’t raise this money and am able to get a reliable vehicle I’m going to lose everything. I’m a husband to a sick wife, I’m a grandfather to 2 beautiful grandsons 18 months and 9 years old as well as I take care of my stepdaughter. I can not save the money needed to buy a car because I’m spending almost 500 a week on uber and Lyft just so I can make it to work. The only money I have left over at the end of the week is to feed my family with. This is humiliating and pride swallowing but myself and my family truly need your help. So if there is anyway you can donate anything to help us reach our goal I will be eternally grateful. So please if there is anyway you can donate and share this with as many people as you can. I’m on the verge of losing my job because uber is constantly causing me to be late. I live over an hour away from where I work and I have no choice as of now but to use those services. So I beg you from the bottom of my heart please if you can help please do. God bless you all and I pray that you guys can get me and my family through this difficult time.