Supporting Sam & Krista Cooper

Sam & Krista Cooper are on a journey for their miracle! Krista was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December and feels the Lord has lead them to a treatment facility in Arizona. This treatment isn’t covered by insurance & they will need to move there for several months. They have asked for nothing, but we as their family & church family want to help! We’ve already seen God meeting the needs through family & friends and blessing abundantly! We are asking you to pray first for a total healing and then if you can, donate something to help them.

From Sam & Krista:



So many of you have poured into us through prayer, texts, phone calls, words of encouragement, visits, special prayer meetings, gifts, help finding a place to stay, and financial help.

What can we say, we are truly humbled and grateful. Please know that your every word and act of kindness is forever engraved on our hearts and we will never forget. This is truly a journey we never saw coming and did not expect, just as so many of you have faced and are facing right now. But I have to say The Lord is always merciful and faithful, no matter what the situation is. We know that even in this valley, He is working out something far greater than what we see with the natural eye. From the beginning of this journey, The Lord gave me a promise in the middle of the night when I was laying in the hospital bed at John's Hopkins, " Thus says The Lord, the God of David your father : 1 have heard your prayers, I have seen your tears, surely I will heal you." 2 Kings 20:5.

We're holding on to that promise because we know He is true to His Word, and because of who He is will see the promise of healing manifest. Be encouraged, whatever He has promised you according to His Word, hold on to it with everything within you, no matter what it may look like or what man's report may be. It only matters what God has told you, Hold on, Don't give up. Expect your miracle because of who you are trusting in, Jesus never fails !! Whats impossible with man is possible with God !!