Get ready for Sajjad's Pirate Event, a thrilling night hosted by DJ Sajjad Alfatlawi on April 6, 2025, from 8:00 PM to 11:30 PM. Taking place at 5184 S Biscay Ct, Centennial, Colorado 80015, this event blends the spirit of a pirate adventure with electrifying music. Known for his love of electronic, house, and dubstep genres, Sajjad is set to deliver a dynamic set that will keep the crowd moving all night long. Whether you’re a fan of booming bass or infectious rhythms, this Centennial bash offers a one-of-a-kind experience for those ready to dance and embrace the pirate vibe!"