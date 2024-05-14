Memorial Fundraiser for Sai

I work in the veterinary medical field and in January, I lost my heart animal and precious family member, Sai. She was a Siamese mix cat that touched the hearts of so many with her vibrant personality and positive attitude despite the multitude of medical conditions she suffered. I am making this fundraiser to help pay for medical bills of families that can't afford medical care for their fur babies in memoriam of Sai. I know how difficult it is to pay for medical bills and too often I help families make a difficult decision regarding end of life and finances come in to play a number of times. I hope to raise money to help families in need for veterinary medical bills.