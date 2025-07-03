Urgent Appeal for a Parish Automobile

The violence in Nigeria against Christians is increasing on a daily basis, part of a larger pattern of sectarian violence targeting just about every aspect of life in that troubled land. Now the violence has come to the region of Imo State that is the home of Saints Peter and Paul parish in Nnerim Ndugba, a village situated in the Isu Local Government Area. The sound of gunfire in the vicinity of the parish church is now commonplace. Last Sunday, parishioners leaving Mass were confronted by the sight of armed gunmen loitering across the street.

Despite this, Father Iyke Nwagha is determined to continuing ministering to his parishioners, even as he travels the dangerous roads by bicycle or on foot. The daily journeys can be long, and every minute Father spends on the road leaves him vulnerable to robbery, kidnapping, or worse. Seminarian Augustine Mario writes:

"Recently, our community has faced heightened tensions, and we've had to take extra precautions to ensure safety. We've witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of violence and fear on innocent lives. It's imperative that we find a safer way to continue our mission.

"Acquiring a used vehicle would be a game-changer for our mission. It would enable us to reach more parish communities and families, distribute aid more efficiently, and minimize our exposure to danger. We're looking to raise approximately $9,000 to purchase a reliable used vehicle."

My name is Jim Sebastian. I'm here in the US, and I've known Augustine Mario for some years. You can follow him (and the story of his parish) on X/Twitter at @UgonnaMario. Any funds received as a result of this campaign will be sent to the parish via secure means. I cover all the processing & transfer fees, meaning that 100% of the money you donate will make it to the parish.

Please support these good people with your prayers for their continued safety, and--if able--with a donation. Thank you very much for having taken the time to read over this appeal. May our Risen Lord richly bless you and yours!