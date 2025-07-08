Support for Sade Perkins

Sade Perkins is being publicly targeted for telling the truth.

After the devastating flood at Camp Mystic, Sade, like many of us, was heartbroken. But she also had the courage to say what others wouldn’t: Would this response have looked different if the victims were Hispanic or Black girls?

She didn’t attack the victims. She questioned disparity. And for that, she’s being stalked, harassed, and flooded with hate messages.

Now the mayor is claiming they “fired” Sade, trying to make it look like they’ve taken some kind of action in response to public outrage.

But here’s the truth: Sade left her position back in January. This was months ago. She was not fired. She resigned on her own terms.

So why are they saying otherwise now?

Because conservative media twisted her comments, then handed the mayor a scapegoat. Sade simply spoke up about racial disparity in emergency response, something many have quietly thought but were too afraid to say.

And the hate she’s getting? It’s not just disagreement, it’s racialized violence in plain sight.

📌 If a white public figure had made the same comment, it would have sparked debate not a takedown. But Sade is a Black woman, and the message being sent is loud and clear:

“You shouldn’t be talking at all.”

She’s being threatened. Stalked. Mocked. And dragged simply for exercising the same freedom of speech this country claims to protect.

This campaign exists to say: Enough.

We stand with Sade because:

✅ Her words were not cruel—they were courageous.

✅ Black women should not be silenced or sacrificed to protect broken systems.

✅ Real accountability means protecting truth-tellers—not punishing them.

All funds raised will go toward Sade's protection, legal support, and recovery from the reputational and emotional harm she’s enduring.

If you believe in:

Free speech

Equity

Protecting Black women from systemic retaliation

Then stand with Sade Perkins. Let her know she is not alone and that we will not let her voice be erased.