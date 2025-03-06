Campaign Image

Billboards for the Sacred Heart

Raised:

 USD $255

Campaign created by Sarah Van Deventer

Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Van Deventer

Billboards for the Sacred Heart

Help us fundraise to put up billboards all around Lafayette parish, proclaiming the message that “June is devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus!” And can never be so called “pride month.” The more billboards we are able to afford the better! We will put up both electronic and vinyl billboards, funds permitting. If you feel called to donate, God bless you, and if you do not or can not, you are no less part of the campaign! Please pray for the campaign, that hearts and minds will be changed, and that proper devotion will be given to Our Lord’s Most Sacred Heart! 

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Have mercy on us!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
29 minutes ago

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Have Mercy on us.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
33 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
58 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo