Billboards for the Sacred Heart

Help us fundraise to put up billboards all around Lafayette parish, proclaiming the message that “June is devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus!” And can never be so called “pride month.” The more billboards we are able to afford the better! We will put up both electronic and vinyl billboards, funds permitting. If you feel called to donate, God bless you, and if you do not or can not, you are no less part of the campaign! Please pray for the campaign, that hearts and minds will be changed, and that proper devotion will be given to Our Lord’s Most Sacred Heart!

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Have mercy on us!