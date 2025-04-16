Medical Fund for Brain Tumor Treatment

Monthly Goal:
CAD $500
Total Raised:
CAD $120
Raised this month:
CAD $120
But the tumor isn’t the only thing causing chaos. Between medical bills, travel for treatment, and all the hidden costs no one warns you about, it’s turning into a full-time survival game
This is set up to help cover the ridiculous costs of dealing with a brain tumor and the joyride that comes with it
We’re not asking for miracles. Just enough to fight back without also fighting off bankruptcy
If you can donate or even just share the link, it genuinely helps. If not, that’s fine too. We appreciate the support, the laughs, and the human decency
Cancer picked the wrong target. Let’s make sure it regrets it, Cancer as well runs or ran in my family, pretty sure most of them passed away due to it as well.
Help Us Fight Back!
We love you sab❤️
Love ya bro! 🫶
love you bro
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.