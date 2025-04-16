Medical Fund for Brain Tumor Treatment

Campaign Image

I Have a Brain Tumor But Apparently That’s Not Enough

Plot twist. I have a brain tumor. Just casually squatting in my skull like it owns the place

But the tumor isn’t the only thing causing chaos. Between medical bills, travel for treatment, and all the hidden costs no one warns you about, it’s turning into a full-time survival game

This is set up to help cover the ridiculous costs of dealing with a brain tumor and the joyride that comes with it

  • Medication because apparently healing your brain is priced like a luxury item
  • Transportation because treatments aren’t across the street and teleportation still isn’t real
  • Short stays when appointments are far from home because sleep matters and hospital chairs don’t count

We’re not asking for miracles. Just enough to fight back without also fighting off bankruptcy

If you can donate or even just share the link, it genuinely helps. If not, that’s fine too. We appreciate the support, the laughs, and the human decency

Cancer picked the wrong target. Let’s make sure it regrets it, Cancer as well runs or ran in my family, pretty sure most of them passed away due to it as well.

shadow
$ 20.00 CAD
7 minutes ago

We love you sab❤️

Chef
$ 50.00 CAD
59 minutes ago

Love ya bro! 🫶

Lamby
$ 50.00 CAD
1 hour ago

love you bro

