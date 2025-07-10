Supporting the Winters Family

Campaign Image

Hi, I'm Roisin, and I'm raising funds for my dad, Peter, who's been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He's a loving Father, a great Husband, a kind hardworking man and the strongest person I know, but the road ahead is tough. Treatment costs, travel, and time off work have become overwhelming. Any help-big or small-Means so much to us. Please consider donating or sharing. Thank you for your support. 

Nicholas Hartman
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Rachael Holguin
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Thinking of you guys💜💜

Carla Jenkins
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Thinking of you all x

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for your family 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Sara Lovett
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for recovery soon! Love you all 🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Colm Egan
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Hunter
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

I love you so much sending so many prayers to you and your family ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Britney Ortiz
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Jenny
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Spencer Herrera
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Sarah
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for your family during this time ❤️

David DukesTrujillo
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

keeping everyone in prayers 🙏

Melanie Bierwirth
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending my love and prayers to your family! 🩷🩷

Sophie
$ 80.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending love & prayers from Ireland. Love, Sophie & Caolan x

Kenny
$ 150.00 USD
3 days ago

💕

Much love and prayers
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Much Love, thoughts and prayers to your family💘

