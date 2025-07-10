Supporting the Winters Family

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,690
Campaign funds will be received by Zachary pachella
Hi, I'm Roisin, and I'm raising funds for my dad, Peter, who's been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He's a loving Father, a great Husband, a kind hardworking man and the strongest person I know, but the road ahead is tough. Treatment costs, travel, and time off work have become overwhelming. Any help-big or small-Means so much to us. Please consider donating or sharing. Thank you for your support.
Thinking of you guys💜💜
Thinking of you all x
Praying for your family 🙏
Praying for recovery soon! Love you all 🙏❤️
I love you so much sending so many prayers to you and your family ❤️
Praying for your family during this time ❤️
keeping everyone in prayers 🙏
Sending my love and prayers to your family!
Sending love & prayers from Ireland. Love, Sophie & Caolan x
💕
Much Love, thoughts and prayers to your family💘
