Support United Republic of Newfoundland & Labrador

Why We’re Raising Funds – And Why It Matters





In Newfoundland and Labrador, we’ve always stood strong when we stand together. That’s the spirit behind this campaign: a people powered movement to restore accountable leadership that puts our communities, our culture, and our resources first.





We are not backed by big parties or special interests. we are backed by the people, by folks like you who believe in a future where decisions are made locally, by leaders who understand what it means to live and work here.





We’re raising money to make sure that voice reaches every corner of Newfoundland and Labrador and beyond.





Your support helps with:





Community town halls and kitchen-table conversations so we can hear directly from you and your neighbours.





Materials and outreach to spread our message in rural areas where it's often hardest to be heard.





A grassroots campaign team that reflects the people we serve, not the politics we reject.





Every dollar you give is an investment in a future where Newfoundland and Labrador’s prosperity stays in Newfoundland and Labrador, where fishers, farmers, oil workers, small business owners, and young people all have a seat at the table.





This isn’t just a campaign. It’s a commitment to each other. If you believe in standing up for what’s right, for what’s ours, then I invite you to be part of it.





Together, we’re building a better future, one community, one conversation, and one vote at a time.