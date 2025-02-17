Support Stanley David's Journey to Stability

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $147
Campaign funds will be received by Shaqulia Glover
Hello, my name is Stanley David. I’m reaching out to you today because I am in a time of desperate need. For a long time, I have been living without a permanent home, facing the daily struggles of uncertainty, not knowing where I will sleep or how I will stay safe.
Homelessness has forced me into a difficult and uncertain way of life, but I have not lost hope. I am working hard every day to rebuild and create a future for myself. What I need most right now is a safe and secure place to call home.
I have a vision of a small house where I can finally feel safe and start to rebuild my life. A place where I can focus on getting back on my feet, securing steady work, and finding peace of mind. But to make this dream a reality, I need your help.
I am asking for donations to build a small, simple home. The funds will cover the costs of construction materials, labor, and basic utilities. Your support would mean the world to me, and it would give me the stability I need to not only survive, but thrive.
In addition to a home, I am also in need of emergency assistance for basic necessities—food, clothing, medical care, and other essentials that will help me stay healthy while I work toward a better future.
Every dollar counts, and your generosity will directly impact my life in ways I can’t even fully express. If you can find it in your heart to contribute, no matter the amount, you will be helping me build more than just a house—you’ll be helping me build a life.
Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, support, and donations will be a step toward a brighter, safer future for me.
With gratitude,
Stanley David
i am with you
