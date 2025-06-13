HELP CHANTELLE SUE STUFF NEWS

FIGHT THE MEDIA

We are launching this urgent fundraiser to support Chantelle Baker taking on a high-stakes defamation lawsuit against Stuff News. Chantelle has been unfairly targeted by defamatory reporting in their self funded ‘Documentary’ Fire & Fury, and she is fighting to clear her name and hold powerful media accountable. However, in an unprecedented and troubling move, the court has ordered Chantelle to pay a $100,000 bond before the first hearing, an extraordinary requirement that raises serious concerns about bias and fairness in the judicial process.

Why Does This Matter?

This case is about more than just Chantelle’s fight, it’s about standing up to powerful media outlets that can wield their influence to silence and harm individuals. The court’s decision to impose such a hefty bond before the trial has even begun sets a dangerous precedent, potentially discouraging others from seeking justice against media defamation. By supporting Chantelle, you’re helping to ensure that her voice is heard and that the truth has a chance to prevail.





How Can You Help?

You can support Chantelle to meet this $100,000 bond and continue her legal battle. Every donation, no matter the size, brings her closer to holding Stuff News accountable for their actions. Funds raised will go directly toward covering the bond and associated expenses, ensuring Chantelle can focus on fighting for justice. On top of the $100,000 bond she still needs to cover her own legal fees and possible appeal fees which could require upwards of $200,000.





Join the Fight for Fairness!

Chantelle is standing up not only for herself but for everyone who believes in truth, accountability, and fairness in media. By contributing to this campaign, you’re sending a powerful message that individuals deserve a fair chance to defend their reputation, free from preemptive and biased obstacles. Together, we can help Chantelle clear her name and set a precedent for justice.





Donate Now!

Please donate today to help Chantelle Baker meet this unprecedented $100,000 bond and continue her defamation lawsuit against Stuff News. Share this campaign with your friends, family, and networks to amplify her fight for justice. Together, we can make a difference.





Thank You

Your generosity and support mean the world to Chantelle and everyone fighting for fairness and accountability. Let’s stand with her to ensure that truth and justice prevail.