Food for St Albert's School in Gojra

With the recent attacks in Pakistan, St. Albert's School has received threats and is forced to shut down, along with the food markets in the area, and the prices of the food have increased. The students at St. Albert's need food.

Fr. Waqar is the director of St. Albert's School in the city of Gojra. The students at St. Albert's are students of brick kiln workers. The landlords trap brick kiln workers under impossibly large debts and forces them to make bricks all day for years to pay off their debt. Yet, the bookkeeping is not released, so they never know when their debts are paid off. Usually brick kiln workers remain enslaved generation to generation. Fr. Waqar wants to provide a path to freedom through his school for these kids. If we are able to raise $3,000, Fr. Waqar can provide the necessities for the students at the school for the next few weeks.