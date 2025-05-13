BUILD A NEW LINER TO SAIL THE SEAS

Do you love the old ocean liners, like Titanic, Carpathia, SS united states and more, so do i, and i wish we can get one to show the true glamor of an ocean liner, not a modern one like QE2 and QM2 i mean one like an actual purpose built little steamer, made to be the experiance of a lifetime, with sweeping open promanades, elegant interior decorations and much more, while the money bar is low (most liners cost millions) this small start shall be just 1 part to a grand journy to bring back the relyable transatlatic routes,

though she will not be as fast as the SSUS

or as large as the QM2

she will be THE grandest ship to ever touch the atlantic waters,

so come on everyone, lets show the world the power of liners, once and for all!!

first goal - 100 - reached at 21:40 15/05/2025

second goal - 250 - not reached

main goal - 500 - not reached

slow and steady we can reach the - Overall goal - 1000000 - definitley not reached