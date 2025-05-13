BUILD A NEW LINER TO SAIL THE SEAS

Goal:
GBP £200
Raised:
GBP £100
Do you love the old ocean liners, like Titanic, Carpathia, SS united states and more, so do i, and i wish we can get one to show the true glamor of an ocean liner, not a modern one like QE2 and QM2 i mean one like an actual purpose built little steamer, made to be the experiance of a lifetime, with sweeping open promanades, elegant interior decorations and much more, while the money bar is low (most liners cost millions) this small start shall be just 1 part to a grand journy to bring back the relyable transatlatic routes,
though she will not be as fast as the SSUS
or as large as the QM2
she will be THE grandest ship to ever touch the atlantic waters,
so come on everyone, lets show the world the power of liners, once and for all!!
first goal - 100 - reached at 21:40 15/05/2025
second goal - 250 - not reached
main goal - 500 - not reached
slow and steady we can reach the - Overall goal - 1000000 - definitley not reached
As the conceiver behind this vessel’s intended propulsion system, I believe that with enough support we can bring this ship to life so that people of old can experience how oceangoing travel was like in an era past and gone - They did it with the PS Waverley and they did it with the SS Shieldhall, I think we can do it again with the SS Adventure. Here’s to fair winds and following seas!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.