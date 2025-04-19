Sankofa Way Film Academy

Goal:
USD $1,000,000
Raised:
USD $140
We are launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise $1 million to establish a vibrant, community-centered film school in Stonecrest, Georgia. This initiative aims to empower local talent by providing affordable, hands-on education in film production, screenwriting, editing, and more—right in the heart of one of Georgia’s fastest-growing cities. With your support, we can create a space where aspiring filmmakers from diverse backgrounds gain access to professional training, mentorship, and state-of-the-art equipment. Your contribution will help shape the next generation of storytellers and bring new voices to the film industry, starting right here in Stonecrest.
