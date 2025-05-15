Mom's Humble Prayer for Help

As a mother to three beautiful girls, I have always put the needs of my daughters first, often sacrificing my own health and well-being to ensure they have the best possible life. However, I have had an incredibly challenging past year. I have faced multiple medical emergencies, ambulance rides, hospitalizations and missed weeks of work, which have left me struggling to keep up with household bills. Despite my improvement in health, the daunting task of paying off incoming medical bills and past due rent, utilities, and insurance has become overwhelming.

I am a firm believer that God sends people into our lives when we need them the most, and I have always tried to be that person to others. Now, I am humbly reaching out to our community for help. Every little bit counts, and I am praying that this campaign will provide the support our family needs to get back on our feet.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and consider supporting our campaign. Your generosity will be a blessing to our family, and we are forever grateful for your kindness.