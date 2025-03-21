Strongsville GOP Member in Need

Quiet Hero. Serious Need. Let’s Step Up.

One of our own — a long-time, behind-the-scenes Strongsville GOP supporter — is facing a tough chapter. While we’re keeping their name private out of respect, trust us when we say: this person has shown up for our candidates, our causes, and our community again and again.

They’ve had our backs. It’s time we have theirs.

We’ve launched this GiveSendGo campaign to lend tangible support during a time of real hardship. This isn’t for headlines or hype — it’s for family. Let’s rally, give what we can, and show what Strongsville conservatives are made of.

Every dollar counts. Every prayer helps.

Let’s do what we do best: stand together.