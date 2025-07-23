Spencer Obert's Eagle project Isaiah House

Hi, I'm Spencer Obert, I am working on my Eagle Scout Project and I'm raising funds for Isaiah 117 House, a vital organization dedicated to providing physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement. Every child deserves a nurturing environment, and your help can make a meaningful difference in their lives during this challenging time.

Donations empower Isaiah 117 House to continue its important work, including efforts such as:

Creating welcoming spaces where children can feel safe and secure.

Providing essential resources and support services to ease their transition into foster care.

Offering emotional support and guidance through caring staff and volunteers who are dedicated to these children's well-being.

By contributing to this cause, you are joining a compassionate community working to uplift vulnerable children. Your generosity will help ensure that these children receive the love and care they desperately need. Thank you for your support!