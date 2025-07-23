Spencer Obert's Eagle project Isaiah House

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $100
Hi, I'm Spencer Obert, I am working on my Eagle Scout Project and I'm raising funds for Isaiah 117 House, a vital organization dedicated to providing physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement. Every child deserves a nurturing environment, and your help can make a meaningful difference in their lives during this challenging time.
Donations empower Isaiah 117 House to continue its important work, including efforts such as:
By contributing to this cause, you are joining a compassionate community working to uplift vulnerable children. Your generosity will help ensure that these children receive the love and care they desperately need. Thank you for your support!
Best of luck spencer as you finish your Eagle Scout project. I love what you are doing. May God shine is special. Grace is down on you for helping others. Love you, grandma.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.