Spencer Obert's Eagle project Isaiah House

 USD $500

 USD $100

Hi, I'm Spencer Obert, I am working on my Eagle Scout Project and I'm raising funds for Isaiah 117 House, a vital organization dedicated to providing physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement. Every child deserves a nurturing environment, and your help can make a meaningful difference in their lives during this challenging time.

Donations empower Isaiah 117 House to continue its important work, including efforts such as:

  • Creating welcoming spaces where children can feel safe and secure.
  • Providing essential resources and support services to ease their transition into foster care.
  • Offering emotional support and guidance through caring staff and volunteers who are dedicated to these children's well-being.

By contributing to this cause, you are joining a compassionate community working to uplift vulnerable children. Your generosity will help ensure that these children receive the love and care they desperately need. Thank you for your support!

Lois Obert
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Best of luck spencer as you finish your Eagle Scout project. I love what you are doing. May God shine is special. Grace is down on you for helping others. Love you, grandma.

