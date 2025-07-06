Campaign Image

SAVE ME AND MY SERVICE DOGS FROM HEAT

Goal:

 USD $4,000

Raised:

 USD $675

Campaign created by Suzanne W. for Bonnie

Campaign funds will be received by Bonnie Spano

Dear Friends and Animal Lovers,

Hi, my name is Bonnie, a 70-year-old former Holt County (Nebraska) resident, moved to Arizona about 5 years ago to help my son.  While in Nebraska, I took over the troop support ministry that Beth Tielke had originally founded. I have always tried to help others, but I find myself in a very difficult situation, and need some help so my dogs and I can have a home and survive the extreme Arizona heat.

What's Going On

Due to illness, loss of job, and my loss of my  home, my dogs and I are in peril.  We need to move into an apartment, which I am in the process of getting approval. I also have an upcoming job interview. 

Why I Need Your Help

  • The Dogs and I are Homeless- We are staying at a modest hotel, and I have used my social security income up paying for the hotel, bills, storage, phone, etc.
  • All Options Exhausted- The dogs were in temporary care for 90 days, and that expired and I've been diligently searching for other options to no avail.

My Goal

I'm aiming to raise $4,000 to cover:

  • 2 weeks of hotel 
  • Moving truck rental 
  • Rent/deposit for apartment 

How You Can Help

  1.  Donate- any amount you can contribute makes a difference! 
  2.   Share- Post the link on social media, send it to friends, co-workers, family- spread our story far and wide.
  3.   Leave a message of support and also pray! 

THANK YOU!

God bless you all in advance for helping to save my life and my ESA/ service dogs from the treacherous, dangerous heat in Arizona! God won't forget to reward you!  


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Mindy Moore
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
11 days ago

It is impossible for God to lie… Titus 1:2

Tina Patchett
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Updates

MOVING FORWARD....PLEASE, DON'T STOP NOW...THANK YOU!!!

July 15th, 2025

UPDATES

We are almost done with our motel stay, and are looking to move into our apartment this Wednesday, July 16th (trusting all will go well)!!!

We have the motel paid in full til then, we have all the move-in costs for the Apartment!!! THANK YOU JESUS ❤️

THANK YOU, DONORS!

STILL NEED:

$200 utility deposit

Cost for truck to move (unknown $$)

And replacement money for July bills that I had to use from my Social Security money to maintain motel, travel & food most of the time. (About $1,000).

Please help us complete this very tough journey, AND THANK YOU ALL FOR EVERYTHING!!! GOD BLESS YOU WITH TRIPLE-BLESSINGS!!! AMEN ❤️ 🙏🔥🙌💯😇🎊

Update MOVING FORWARD....PLEASE, DON'T STOP NOW...THANK YOU!!! Image

