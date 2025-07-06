SAVE ME AND MY SERVICE DOGS FROM HEAT

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $675
Campaign funds will be received by Bonnie Spano
Dear Friends and Animal Lovers,
Hi, my name is Bonnie, a 70-year-old former Holt County (Nebraska) resident, moved to Arizona about 5 years ago to help my son. While in Nebraska, I took over the troop support ministry that Beth Tielke had originally founded. I have always tried to help others, but I find myself in a very difficult situation, and need some help so my dogs and I can have a home and survive the extreme Arizona heat.
What's Going On
Due to illness, loss of job, and my loss of my home, my dogs and I are in peril. We need to move into an apartment, which I am in the process of getting approval. I also have an upcoming job interview.
Why I Need Your Help
My Goal
I'm aiming to raise $4,000 to cover:
How You Can Help
THANK YOU!
God bless you all in advance for helping to save my life and my ESA/ service dogs from the treacherous, dangerous heat in Arizona! God won't forget to reward you!
It is impossible for God to lie… Titus 1:2
July 15th, 2025
UPDATES
We are almost done with our motel stay, and are looking to move into our apartment this Wednesday, July 16th (trusting all will go well)!!!
We have the motel paid in full til then, we have all the move-in costs for the Apartment!!! THANK YOU JESUS ❤️
THANK YOU, DONORS!
STILL NEED:
$200 utility deposit
Cost for truck to move (unknown $$)
And replacement money for July bills that I had to use from my Social Security money to maintain motel, travel & food most of the time. (About $1,000).
Please help us complete this very tough journey, AND THANK YOU ALL FOR EVERYTHING!!! GOD BLESS YOU WITH TRIPLE-BLESSINGS!!! AMEN ❤️ 🙏🔥🙌💯😇🎊
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.