SAVE ME AND MY SERVICE DOGS FROM HEAT

Dear Friends and Animal Lovers,

Hi, my name is Bonnie, a 70-year-old former Holt County (Nebraska) resident, moved to Arizona about 5 years ago to help my son. While in Nebraska, I took over the troop support ministry that Beth Tielke had originally founded. I have always tried to help others, but I find myself in a very difficult situation, and need some help so my dogs and I can have a home and survive the extreme Arizona heat.

What's Going On

Due to illness, loss of job, and my loss of my home, my dogs and I are in peril. We need to move into an apartment, which I am in the process of getting approval. I also have an upcoming job interview.

Why I Need Your Help

The Dogs and I are Homeless- We are staying at a modest hotel, and I have used my social security income up paying for the hotel, bills, storage, phone, etc.

We are staying at a modest hotel, and I have used my social security income up paying for the hotel, bills, storage, phone, etc. All Options Exhausted- The dogs were in temporary care for 90 days, and that expired and I've been diligently searching for other options to no avail.

My Goal

I'm aiming to raise $4,000 to cover:

2 weeks of hotel

Moving truck rental

Rent/deposit for apartment

How You Can Help

Donate- any amount you can contribute makes a difference! Share- Post the link on social media, send it to friends, co-workers, family- spread our story far and wide. Leave a message of support and also pray!

THANK YOU!

God bless you all in advance for helping to save my life and my ESA/ service dogs from the treacherous, dangerous heat in Arizona! God won't forget to reward you!



