Help Alexis Lorenze on Her Long Road to Recovery

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $2,307
Campaign funds will be received by Alexis Lorenze
In January 2024, Alexis Lorenze was diagnosed with PNH (Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria)—a rare blood disorder. So when she began feeling fatigued and developed a headache that would not go away, she did what any responsible person would do: she went to the hospital.
But what happened next was not routine.
Instead of immediately treating her known condition, hospital staff told Alexis she would need to receive three vaccines before they could proceed with treatment. She was exhausted, vulnerable, and scared—and felt she had no choice but to comply.
Shortly after receiving the shots, Alexis suffered a catastrophic reaction. She became gravely ill and was admitted to the ICU, where she fought for her life for five months.
She’s now out of the ICU, but her fight is far from over. Alexis is still struggling with serious, ongoing health complications. Her life has been turned completely upside down, and she needs our help to navigate this difficult journey.
Alexis is a brave, kind-hearted young woman who never imagined she’d be thrown into a crisis like this. Her resilience is remarkable—but no one should have to face something like this alone. Whether you can give a donation, say a prayer, or simply share her story, your support makes a real and lasting difference.
Please help Alexis continue her recovery. Every act of kindness counts. Thank you for standing with her.
Praying for your continued recovery!
praying for you and your family.
Alexis, I have been following your story from the beginning and have been praying for you to come through this and recover fully. You are a strong young lady and have endured horrific things from our medical system. I pray for strength for you and your family and as an advocate for others too. Keep your chin up young lady, you have a beautiful future ahead. Much love from myself and all America!
Keep the faith
I've been praying for you since day one. Keep fighting Alexis, you have a huge story to tell. My daughter passed away from vaccines at 3 months old. Thank you for being brave. You are the voice of the voiceless. A true warrior. There are so many of us out here that are so grateful that you continue to choose to fight this battle and share your story. 🙏💞
My best to you and your sister and your dad. God Bless.
Many prayers and well wishes
God bless you in your recovery. Please pray for my daughter as well, who is vaccine injured and a medical kidnapping out of Atlanta.
Alexis, I've been following your story since the beginning and I'm so glad to see your progress. Just know that I am praying for you.
Dear Alexis, I am so sorry for what you are going through. I pray and hope you get the total healing and restoration you deserve and I trust our sweet Jesus will do just that!
Praying the Lord provides all that you need and He heals you in Jesus’ name.
Praying for you Lexi. You are a miracle! Been following your story from the beginning. So proud of you!!
Continued prayers for healing and strength.
God bless you
May god give you comfort sweet girl
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.