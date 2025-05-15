Help Alexis Lorenze on Her Long Road to Recovery

In January 2024, Alexis Lorenze was diagnosed with PNH (Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria)—a rare blood disorder. So when she began feeling fatigued and developed a headache that would not go away, she did what any responsible person would do: she went to the hospital.

But what happened next was not routine.

Instead of immediately treating her known condition, hospital staff told Alexis she would need to receive three vaccines before they could proceed with treatment. She was exhausted, vulnerable, and scared—and felt she had no choice but to comply.

Shortly after receiving the shots, Alexis suffered a catastrophic reaction. She became gravely ill and was admitted to the ICU, where she fought for her life for five months.

She’s now out of the ICU, but her fight is far from over. Alexis is still struggling with serious, ongoing health complications. Her life has been turned completely upside down, and she needs our help to navigate this difficult journey.

Alexis is a brave, kind-hearted young woman who never imagined she’d be thrown into a crisis like this. Her resilience is remarkable—but no one should have to face something like this alone. Whether you can give a donation, say a prayer, or simply share her story, your support makes a real and lasting difference.

Please help Alexis continue her recovery. Every act of kindness counts. Thank you for standing with her.