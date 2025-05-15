Campaign Image

Help Alexis Lorenze on Her Long Road to Recovery

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $2,307

Campaign created by Janet Farris

Campaign funds will be received by Alexis Lorenze

Help Alexis Lorenze on Her Long Road to Recovery

In January 2024, Alexis Lorenze was diagnosed with PNH (Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria)—a rare blood disorder. So when she began feeling fatigued and developed a headache that would not go away, she did what any responsible person would do: she went to the hospital.

But what happened next was not routine.

Instead of immediately treating her known condition, hospital staff told Alexis she would need to receive three vaccines before they could proceed with treatment. She was exhausted, vulnerable, and scared—and felt she had no choice but to comply.

Shortly after receiving the shots, Alexis suffered a catastrophic reaction. She became gravely ill and was admitted to the ICU, where she fought for her life for five months.

She’s now out of the ICU, but her fight is far from over. Alexis is still struggling with serious, ongoing health complications. Her life has been turned completely upside down, and she needs our help to navigate this difficult journey.

Alexis is a brave, kind-hearted young woman who never imagined she’d be thrown into a crisis like this. Her resilience is remarkable—but no one should have to face something like this alone. Whether you can give a donation, say a prayer, or simply share her story, your support makes a real and lasting difference.

Please help Alexis continue her recovery. Every act of kindness counts. Thank you for standing with her.

Recent Donations
Show:
Nicole Johnson
$ 50.00 USD
19 hours ago

Praying for your continued recovery!

Stacey Robinson
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
7 days ago

praying for you and your family.

Alexis Therrie
$ 15.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Kim Ford
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Alexis, I have been following your story from the beginning and have been praying for you to come through this and recover fully. You are a strong young lady and have endured horrific things from our medical system. I pray for strength for you and your family and as an advocate for others too. Keep your chin up young lady, you have a beautiful future ahead. Much love from myself and all America!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Keep the faith

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

I've been praying for you since day one. Keep fighting Alexis, you have a huge story to tell. My daughter passed away from vaccines at 3 months old. Thank you for being brave. You are the voice of the voiceless. A true warrior. There are so many of us out here that are so grateful that you continue to choose to fight this battle and share your story. 🙏💞

Miss Georgiana
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

My best to you and your sister and your dad. God Bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Many prayers and well wishes

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

God bless you in your recovery. Please pray for my daughter as well, who is vaccine injured and a medical kidnapping out of Atlanta.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Alexis, I've been following your story since the beginning and I'm so glad to see your progress. Just know that I am praying for you. 🩷

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Dear Alexis, I am so sorry for what you are going through. I pray and hope you get the total healing and restoration you deserve and I trust our sweet Jesus will do just that!

Amy Perez
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying the Lord provides all that you need and He heals you in Jesus’ name.

Wendy Kern
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you Lexi. You are a miracle! Been following your story from the beginning. So proud of you!!

LK
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Continued prayers for healing and strength.

E Delgado
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May god give you comfort sweet girl

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo