4th Annual S3D Veteran's Healing Retreat

2025 S3D VETERANS RETREAT :



This campaign will support Veterans to attend the FOURTH Annual S3D Veterans Retreat in Montana over the weekend of 21 June 2024. Based upon responses after the '22, '23, and '24 retreats, easily 30 Veterans said, "I will absolutely be there next year!" But, not surprisingly "life happens." Our attendance in 2022 was 7, and in 2023 and 24, we had 10 (many of whom were returnees). In one case, the collision of life and finances had us prepared to spend over half of that year's donations to fly one Veteran in, but "life" prevailed.