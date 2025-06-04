Campaign Image

Ryans legal defense

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $260

Campaign created by Alanna Cuzzort

Campaign funds will be received by Alanna Cuzzort

Ryans legal defense

Hello, my name is Alanna. My dad's name is Ryan and this is his story.

In November of 2024, my dad was in an altercation with another man, who ultimately shot my father. They fought, and my dad was able to recover the gun and shot the other man in self-defense, ending the other man's life. My dad is currently being charged for murder.

This GoFundMe is to help assist in his legal defense, as we've been told the legal fees are expected to be very high. My grandma has cashed in her 401k to pay the retainer, but we are trying to raise additional funds to fight this unjustified charge against my dad. Any help offered would be so greatly appreciated, even if you can't donate, just sharing could help. All funds raised will go directly to my dad's defense. Thank you!

Terri Matula
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Kari Dean
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Lisa Thompson
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Donna Duke Burns
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Margaret Houk
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you and your family. You are in my prayers.

Michele Walker
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Keepin' ya all in my prayers🙏❤️

Robbie
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

