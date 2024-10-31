Ryan Grayson’s Recovery

Campaign Image

Ryan is a self-employed single father who has battled a series of health and other issues over the last year and a half. He has had more than one heart surgery, including repairing an aortic aneurysm which nearly killed him. Most recently he returned to the hospital after a fall. Insurance is refusing to cover rehabilitation services, and he’s unable to work.

Veronica
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for healing in Jesus name. Hang in there. You will be home soon and back to yourself. Love you my friend ❤️.

Stacy Rogers
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 6.00 USD
2 months ago

Melissa Woelfel
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending lots of love your way Ryan 💜

Aunt Linda
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for healing. I love you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I love you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

Heal me, LORD, and I will be healed; save me and I will be saved, for you are the one I praise. - Jeremiah 17:14

Marc Hurwitz
$ 180.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending healing prayers

Renteria Martin
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Brian Ingram
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

