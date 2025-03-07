Clutchy & Star Medical Support

Hello friends and family…. I am starting this campaign for my beautiful daughter and her family in hopes of helping them recover financially from an unexpected week of heartache and uncertainty. They have two precious and beloved dogs, Star and Clutchy. Star had been sick for a while, but they had made the decision to let her go “home” from severe suffering on Tuesday. Unexpectedly within an hour of putting Star down, their other dog, Clutchy started having issues breathing and was coughing. They took him to an urgent care clinic and sent home. Only to end up in a vet hospital later that night. He is currently fighting for his life and is in an ICU with an insane amount of medical expenses suddenly rising:( This isn’t something they expected or even considered they would be facing within a 3 day time frame. They are now needing to decide if Clutchy will be able to get better, as he cannot even breathe without oxygen. If you are a pet lover and can relate to how much your pet is really part of your family, please prayerfully consider a gift for the Ryan Family. Thank you so much and God bless