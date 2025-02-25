Supporting Ryan Beebe

Ryan has suffered a massive heart attach,his aortic valve was 75% severed, one valve had to be replaced with a machanical valve and one had to be completely tied off, also a double bypass.. they also had to open the artieries in his leg as they were completely clogged. plus some mini strokes, continues to battle with his liver and kidneys and has a very long road to recovery. So I am setting this up to help his family with gas money, medical bills, hotel rooms, etc.. We know times are hard for everyone and we appreciate any and all help!