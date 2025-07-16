Car fund for a single mom of 4

Meet Ruth -

Ruth is a single mom of 4 children from ages 8 years old to 6 months old in Melbourne, FL. Ruth works so hard to make ends meet for her and her kiddos. She has worked her way from the brink of homelessness, working as a server during the day and delivering food on nights and weekends with all 4 kiddos in the car. All the while Ruth has been putting herself through a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) program in order to obtain a higher paying job. She has no family and close to no child support.

What's so amazing about Ruth is that she has a beautiful heart despite her extremely challenging circumstances. She doesn't play "victim", she doesn't ask for handouts, she maintains a faithful and grateful posture through it all. She doesn't drink or do drugs, she's just a mom doing everything she can do to survive and build a better life for her children...And she was well on her way until her car recently stopped working. It would cost more in repairs than the car is worth, and at this point she can only get about $400 for her car at the salvage yard.

Without a functioning car she can't get to work, she can't get to class, and she can't bring her kids to daycare or to church. She's completely stuck. Our goal is to raise at least $5,000.00 so that we can help Ruth purchase a safe, reliable vehicle for her family.

A relatively small sacrifice from you would mean a life-changing miracle for this sweet family - allowing Ruth to work and keep her family together while she remains on the upward track towards a stable life.

Please pray about this and if God lays a burden on your heart for this family, give generously! If you are unable to give financially, then please pray for them and share this campaign with others.

***If you have a safe, reliable car that can comfortably fit a family of 5 and would like to donate it to this family, that would be an amazing provision . Ideally a mini van or an SUV with 3 rows of seating that can accommodate 2 car seats. If a car is donated, then the funds from this fundraiser will go towards any needed repairs and/or Ruth's rent & childcare bills instead***

If you have a vehicle to give, or any questions, please reach out to me directly at codywambolt@gmail.com

Thank you and God Bless.