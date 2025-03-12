Supporting the Rusu family

Help the Rusu Family’s New Start in the U.S

Hi everyone,



I’m reaching out on behalf of my uncle, Costel Rusu, his wife, and their two kids (14 year old girl and 17 year old boy) who arrived from Romania just a month ago. They are currently staying with us, but by the end of this month, they will be moving into an apartment they found as they start their new life in the United States.



Arriving with only their clothes, the Rusu family is starting from scratch. They need help to make their new apartment feel like home. Here’s how you can help:



1. Furniture Donations:

If you have any gently used furniture—beds, dressers, couches, or similar items—that you’re willing to donate, please reach out to me at (773)842-6902. Even pieces that you no longer need can go a long way in creating a comfortable living space for them.

2. Financial Contributions:

We are also raising funds to help them purchase basic necessities for their apartment. Your donation will go towards items such as kitchen utensils, bedding, and other household essentials that will support them as they settle into their new home.

Every contribution makes a difference. Your generosity will not only furnish a space but also help this family start their new chapter with dignity and hope. Please consider donating.



Thank you for your generosity! Together, we can help the Rusu family build a home from scratch and give them a fresh start in their new country.