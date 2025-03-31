Help for Russell Santos Brain surgery

Campaign Image

Campaign created by Mike McFarlane

Russell is in desperate need of brain surgery to stop a brain bleed and reduce pressure on his brain due to a motor cycle accident this past week. We've been desperately trying to find a hospital to take him in and perform the surgery.  We now have one willing but it will be very costly. This is the minimum amount for the surgery.  

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
1000.00 PHP
29 minutes ago

Get well, to God be the glory

