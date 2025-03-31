Help for Russell Santos Brain surgery

Goal:
PHP 1,000,000
Raised:
PHP 1,000
Russell is in desperate need of brain surgery to stop a brain bleed and reduce pressure on his brain due to a motor cycle accident this past week. We've been desperately trying to find a hospital to take him in and perform the surgery. We now have one willing but it will be very costly. This is the minimum amount for the surgery.
Get well, to God be the glory
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.