Rural Refuge

Illinois has become an asylum destination for many trans refugees and is also the closest location for legal abortions for thirteen states. Carbondale, IL has a long-standing anti-authoritarian community organizing around these issues. As a compliment to the urban organizing, comrades across the region are coming together to support a rural site for more secluded and tranquil space. This rural project is being organized around existing and growing networks of skilled care practitioners, to foster the development of both patients and practitioners. An ideal property has been located, down payment collected; this fundraiser means to secure the purchase of the property.



