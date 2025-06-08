Run Towards Life

Dear Potential Donor,

My wife and I are hoping to raise $15,000 for PreBorn.com to help place an ultrasound machine in a community where it’s most needed. Our goal is to give expectant mothers the chance to see and hear the life within them—and to be supported in choosing life.

Every day, across the world, an estimated 200,000 unborn babies lose their lives through abortion. To put this in perspective, during World War II, about 31,900 lives were lost each day over six years. The scale of this loss is staggering—and each number represents a unique, precious life created by God.

Many women considering abortion feel overwhelmed, alone, or uncertain. But when a mother hears her baby’s heartbeat, she is 78% more likely to carry her pregnancy to term. That moment can bring hope, healing, and a reminder that she is not alone—and that the life she carries is a true blessing.

We believe every life—both mother and child—is sacred and made in the image of God. By helping provide ultrasound technology, we want to offer compassion, hope, and practical support during a moment when difficult decisions are made.

To raise awareness and meet our goal, we’ll be running in several races in the Akron/Canton area this summer and fall. Each step is a step toward life, toward love, and toward hope.



Join Us at These Events:

June 28 – 8K at the University of Akron -Finished!!-

July 4 – YMCA 5-Mile Race in North Canton -Finished!!-

August 9 – Half-Marathon at Goodyear World Headquarters

September 27 – Marathon Relay in Downtown Akron

(More races to come until mission is complete)

Whether you give, run, or pray alongside us, your support helps us be a light during a mother's greatest need—and a witness to the hope and beauty of life.

Thank you for standing with us and with the women we hope to serve.



With grace and truth,



Michael and Kellie Blinn





*(Donations accepted through Give Send Go or you can give us cash, check or Venmo @KellieBlinn. Each donation be tracked through this site.)