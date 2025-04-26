When life gives you lemons

Hello, we are Roxann Haynes' family. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroendocrine Carcinoma and Small Cell Lung cancer in early March. Despite her illness, Roxann remained dedicated to her job until her diagnosis. She loved her job and the people. She absolutely loves people, If you meet her you instantly love her. Letting go of her job has been one of the hardest parts of this process. She has had to let go of so much in such a short period of time. Our goal is to raise $60,000 to ensure Roxann's remaining time on earth is comfortable and all her wishes are fulfilled.

Please help us support Roxann and her family during this difficult time.