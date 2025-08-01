Rowan Roberts & Family

Raised:
USD $1,090
Dearest friends,
Many of you have reached out asking how to help our family during this time. This campaign is for medical bills and related expenses.
Rowan Roberts is our sweet 1 year old boy who is currently at Cook Children’s hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.
After losing most of his eyesight, having increasing seizures and significant developmental delays, we had an MRI this week the showed several neurological abnormalities. He is undergoing extensive testing and a neurologist team is working now to form diagnoses/prognosis.
We will post updates here as we receive them.
Thank you all for the love, support and prayers.
- The Roberts Family
Praying for your family.
Prayers continue for baby Rowan.
Thoughts, prayers, and healing energy to you all.
Praying for healing and for the peace of Christ to dwell in your home.
Praying continually for Rowan and your precious family.
Sending prayers to sweet Rowan and the Roberts family
Praying for your baby 🤍
Love you sister, you’re on my heart. I’m praying for your strength. Austin, I see your strength, and your love for your family. I’m so sorry for all of this pain.
