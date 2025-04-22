Medical costs to rehabilitate 1yo Rottweiler

Someone shot this 1 to 2yo female Rottie at the hairpin turn on 85, halfway between Grimsley and the Obey river bridge. She was shot multiple times and left for dead. A second dog was found within 20' of her, dead. After a lot of struggling and trauma, we got h her to the vet, who found several rounds in her body. One, entering from the top, went into her shoulder, destroying her humorous - requiring amputation.





The other rounds miraculously avoided penetrating the chest and abdomen. She will undergo surgery on Friday, if she doesn't succumb to infection or other complications.





85 is a common place for people to abandon dogs, and carcasses of dressed out game. But this... This is an all-time low. How someone could be so heartless as to do this to a dog - and then leave it to suffer.





Best estimates are that the dogs were shot around 8:10AM today (Monday 4/21/25). Neighbors reported hearing shots at that time, and people who passed the corner just prior to that time did not see any animals.

The estimated cost for the hospitalization, medicines, and amputation is $4000. Any help wlis appreciated!





Original FB post: https://www.facebook.com/groups/573988974836481/permalink/991491019752939/?app=fbl