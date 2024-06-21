Supporting Rossana

Rossana is a lovely woman who is the epitome of unselfishness, She has been suffering from breast cancer for over a year. She is now cancer-free, but the post-chemo medications are still making her very sick. She is now no longer able to work and the loss of income is straining her finances.

Before she became ill, Rossana would cook for people at her job just because she thought they needed a good home-cooked meal. She also had a ministry where she would take clothes, hygiene items, and other necessary items to the homeless in Fort Myers, Florida.

Rossana lives with her dog, and much of her family lives out of the country. She was recently notified that the home she is renting will be put on the market to be sold, so she will have to find another reasonable house to rent.

My friends and I would like to raise funds to take some of the financial burden off of Rossana so that she can focus on healing and recovery.

Rossana is a great woman of faith and, despite all of her challenges, regularly prays for her friends and family. Her faith and strength have been a source of inspiration for her friends.

Please help us support our beloved friend and sister.